The flights from Glasgow Airport are to be launched next summer

Jet2 have announced that they will be launching a new route between Glasgow Airport and the popular Italian city Verona next summer.

Seasonal flights will operate between both the cities on Wednesdays throughout summer 2024 with passengers now able to head to the Veneto region where they can explore Piazza delle Erbe, Verona Arena and the famous Juliet’s House which was used as the setting for Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

The news comes after Jet2 announced an expanded summer 24 programme from Glasgow with flights to five further destinations which included Izmir, Ibiza, Reus, Bodrum and Rhodes with Jet2 experiencing postive customer relations in recent times on the back of renewed consumer confidence after announcing that there was an upsurge in package holiday sales as they were up 300% to £5.3 billion.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport welcomed the news of the new route saying: “The introduction of this additional service to the beautiful city of Verona will be welcome news for those passengers keen to explore Northern Italy next summer.”