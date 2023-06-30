Everything you need to know about parking and drop-off at Glasgow Airport

Passengers should be aware of the important details before heading to Glasgow Airport

As Glaswegian’s and those from outside of the city get set to jet away this summer, there is some important information to note before heading to Glasgow Airport.

Summer holidays are back in full swing with hundreds of thousands of people set to pass through the airport during the summer months to head for sunny beaches and city breaks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before your holiday gets started, one of the first things you need to work out is how you are getting to the airport and organise parking or a lift from someone. Many get caught out with charges at the airport or have already exchanged their pounds into a foreign currency.

Here are the answers to the most commonly asked questions about parking and drop-off at Glasgow Airport.

Is there a charge for drop-off and pick-up at Glasgow Airport?

There have been several changes made at the airport over the years with travellers no longer able to be dropped off right at the terminal but instead in the main car park.

Glasgow Airport has two pick-up and drop-off zones with there being one used for a short stay and the other for longer waits. The lowest price which you can expect to pay at the airport for the pick-up and drop-off zones is £5 which is up to 15 minutes. If you are to stay longer, passengers are advised to enter the short stay car park. If you do stay for longer than 15 minutes in the pick-up and drop-off zones you will be charged a premium rate when exiting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electric vehicles benefit from free parking in the express drop-off and pick-up zones at the airport with drivers having to register their vehicles beforehand.

How do I pay for pick-ups and drop-offs at Glasgow Airport?

Glasgow Airport now operates a cashless car parking system meaning that this can only be paid with by card. When exiting the zones, all you have to do is pop your card or phone in the dookit of the machine, pay, and be on your way.

How much does it cost to park at Glasgow Airport?

Travellers have a range of options when deciding whether to leave their car at the airport as there is short stay and long-hall parking options.

Short stay parking is located near the airport with the majority of long stay parking found a further bit away. Drivers are strongly advised to book parking beforehand as they will be charged £50 minimum for a three-day stay in the long stay if they have not already booked.

How to get to Glasgow Airport?

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you want to leave the car at home and use public transport to get to the airport, there is a regular bus service (500) which leaves from Buchanan Street bus station to get to the airport.

The service is quick in getting passengers to the airport with it leaving from stance 46 at the bus station and is expected to get you to the airport within 15 minutes

A 24-hour service is in operation, with frequent timetables and through the night journeys, daily. Monday - Friday service operates every 12 minutes. Evening frequency is every 15 minutes daily. An open return ticket for the service is £16 and can be used for two single journeys made to and from the airport within 28 days.

Travellers can also get taxis to and from the airport with there being a fleet on-site if you have not booked your cab.

When you should arrive at the airport?

Advertisement

Advertisement