Major refurbishment works on the M74 are to be carried out at Nehtan Viaduct, south of junction 10

Amey, on behalf of Transport Scotland, is undertaking major bridge refurbishment works on the M74 at Nethan Viaduct, south of junction 10.

The 30-week programme of improvements will be undertaken in five phases and includes waterproofing, concrete repairs, resurfacing, expansion joint replacements, edge beam strengthening, and barrier upgrades. Ahead of this programme of refurbishments, enabling works will take place from Monday 2nd September until Wednesday 9th October 2024.

From Monday 2nd September until Saturday 7th September 2024, there will be overnight (8pm-6am) hard shoulder closures in both directions of the M74 between Junctions 9 and 11 to install average speed cameras.

These cameras will be in operation throughout the duration of the refurbishment works, reducing traffic speed from 70mph to 30mph, to enable the essential refurbishment works to be undertaken safely. A total overnight closure of the M74 southbound between Junction 9 and 12 and M74 northbound between Junctions 12 and 8 will be required on Saturday 7th September.

From Sunday 8 September until Wednesday 9 October 2024, an installation of a 180m crossover point at Junction 10 will take place under a 24/7 Lane 2 closure in both directions of the M74 carriageway. Hardshoulder running will be in place to allow for both lanes to remain open in both directions during the day. A total overnight closure of the M74 southbound between Junction 9 and 12 will be required on Tuesday 8th October and a total overnight closure of the M74 northbound between Junctions 12 and 8 will be required on Wednesday 9 October.

Details for all five phases of the bridge refurbishment works will be announced in due course. The main body of works is scheduled to take place from Thursday 10th October 2024 until Wednesday 30th April 2025 under a 2+2 contraflow system.

Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works. Please note, all schemes are weather dependent and may be cancelled or rescheduled if weather conditions are not favourable.