It also includes guidance around encouraging mixed-use developments, such as the inclusion of street level retail and leisure. Areas in the city centre which could see more tall buildings include Charing Cross, Anderston Quay, Trongate and Cowcaddens.

The guidance marks a significant change from the past number of decades where buildings have been capped well below what might be expected in a city of Glasgow’s size and growing international profile.

Glasgow is unique among Scottish cities in having the scope to build upwards and, shaped by this Tall Buildings guidance, it is confidently expected that the city skyline will change, building towards the kind of city centre population density that’s commonplace in European cities – and the comparable lack of which is an acknowledged barrier to growth and productivity in the UK.

The evolution of the guidance was shaped by findings from initial consultation sessions, attended by architects, designers, developers, and amenity organisations, and a later public consultation which drew over 270 responses. The guidance not only guides the best location and design principles for these but is a key factor in the determination of planning applications.

The design guidance was also shaped by the experience of other similarly-sized European cities and the changes to development priorities in the UK and Europe, and can be found at: Tall Buildings Design Guidance

The guidance will now go to the council’s City Administration Committee for final approval, when the final version will be available.

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Development and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “Tall buildings will play a significant role in our ambition to grow the city centre population and encouraging major construction projects will be a boost for the local economy and employment. Having clear parameters of what we will support, and where, will give clarity to residents and assurances to those who wish to invest and develop in our city. Glasgow is very much open for business, and if we want to see a thriving city then we need to build it.”

Take a look below at 30 of the tallest buildings currently standing in Glasgow in 2025.

1 . Glasgow Science Centre Tower (417ft) The tallest building in Glasgow is Glasgow Tower by the Science Centre on Pacific Quay constructed in 2001. Rarely scaled as it’s often shut to visitors, it stands 127 metres (417 ft) tall. Photo: TSPL

2 . University of Glasgow Tower (279ft) The second tallest building in Glasgow is the University of Glasgow tower - built in 1887 and standing at 85 m (279 ft) tall. Photo: Third Party

3 . Buchanan Wharf Towers (260ft) Buchanan Wharf towers is the third tallest building in Glasgow - built in 2023 and standing at 80 m (260 ft) tall. | Contributed

4 . 15 Croftbank Street (243ft) Built in 1964, 15 Croftbank Street in Clydebank is the joint fourth tallest building in Glasgow with 26 stories standing at 74 m (243 ft) tall | Contributed