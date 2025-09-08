Major clothing retailer to open new store at Braehead Shopping Centre in 2025

Signs have appeared in the shopping centre that the new store is coming soon.

A major Scottish clothing retailer is to open a new store at Braehead Shopping Centre in the coming weeks.

Quiz which was founded in Scotland back in 1993 is to open new premises on the upper level of the popular shopping centre. They currently already have a shop at Braehead on the lower ground.

The sign reads: "Quiz - looking forward to welcoming you."

This follows the news that Braehead has welcomed more visitors than ever before through its doors in the year ending June 2025.

Huw Kmiot, Associate Director of Asset Management at Pradera Lateral, commented: “2025 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Braehead. With strong trading performance, a wave of exciting new lettings, and meaningful reinvestment from our existing brands, we're seeing our strategy deliver tangible results and are building momentum for a strong end to the year.”

The results follow the launch of Braehead Ambition, the strategic partnership to align the marketing of Braehead Shopping Centre, XSite, and Braehead Arena. Driving a joined-up approach to experience, engagement and performance, Braehead ambition is backed by a board, comprising SGS UK Retail, TDL Media, and XPE Group Plc, and delivered by a collaborative team including Pradera Lateral, Savills, BWP Group, Lunson Mitchenall, BGP, and Metis.