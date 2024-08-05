Glaswegians have been able to spot the fire from Buchanan Street

A major fire has broken out in a building overlooking the River Clyde in Glasgow this evening.

Reports on social media have shown firefighters tackling a blaze on Carlton Place which is near Glasgow’s Sheriff Court. Videos shared report crews arrived on the scene around 8pm.

Glasgow MSP Paul Sweeney took to social media saying: “Another fire at the historic Carlton Place terrace. This one is more severe and has taken hold in a section of the roof.

“Thankfully, the firefighters have contained the fire in the attic space and are bringing it under control.

“We need urgent Council intervention to save it now.”

It is not the only building on this side of the river that has faced damage as the roof of the India Buildings on the nearby India Buildings on Bridge Street also collapsed a few months ago.