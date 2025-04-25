Major fireworks display at Strathclyde Country Park cancelled for next two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular event which attracts large crowds has been axed for the next two years.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual fireworks display at Strathclyde Country Park has been cancelled for the next two years.

North Lanarkshire Council made the announcement yesterday (Thursday 24 April) and cited the “ongoing construction works” in the park which has led to the events being cancelled in 2025 and 2026. Work is currently being carried out to transform the watersports centre and its immediate surroundings

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is understood that alternative options were considered, but ‘ no suitable alternative location' could be found for the event that is jointly hosted by North Lanarkshire and South Lanarkshire councils.

North Lanarkshire Council

In a statement posted on social media, North Lanarkshire Council said: "Major construction work to transform the watersports centre and its immediate surroundings means that the public fireworks display hosted jointly by North and South Lanarkshire Councils in Strathclyde Country Park will not be held this year or next year (2026).

"The project to transform the existing building into a modern health hub is considerable.

"Although alternative locations within the park have been explored, using them would seriously impact on the operational capacity of the event site and could create safety issues for visitors, staff and contractors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Other options were considered, but no suitable alternative location could be identified that could safely accommodate the expected large number of people and vehicles that attend.

"Following consultation with Police Scotland and a discussion on the identified hazards at the current waterside location, it has been decided to postpone the event.

"Understandably, people will be disappointed, but the health and safety of visitors, staff and contractors are a priority.

"Community groups who are interested in hosting a fireworks event where the public is in attendance must obtain a licence to hold the event."