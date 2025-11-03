Major incident declared as Glasgow to London train derails

Avanti West Coast’s 4.28am service from Glasgow to London Euston came off the tracks at 6.10am.

A Glasgow to London train has derailed this morning and a major incident has been declared. Emergency services are at the scene and have evacuated passengers from the train after the incident that took place in Cumbria. There are no reported injuries.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said a major incident had been declared: “I have been informed of this incident within the last half an hour or so. We will work swiftly to make sure that people can get off the train safely.”

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had sent paramedics to the scene near the village of Shap, which is on the West Coast Main Line :"North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident just before 06:30 this morning following reports of a train derailment near Shap, Cumbria, on the West Coast mainline.

"We have a full range of resources on the scene, including our Hazardous Area Response Team, and are triaging and offering welfare to all involved in the incident.

"Fortunately, we don’t believe anyone has suffered any significant injuries. There are approximately 85 passengers on board, plus train staff who are now being evacuated from the train."

British Transport Police says that "passengers have been safely escorted from the train".

Passengers have been taken to the nearby Shap Wells Hotel after leaving the train.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said in a statement: "At 06.10hrs today, 3 November, the 04:28 Avanti West Coast service from Glasgow to Euston was reported to have derailed at Shap in Cumbria.

"Our priority is the wellbeing of everyone who was onboard and getting them safely off the train. We are assisting emergency services who are on the scene.

"As a result, all lines are blocked north of Preston. Please do not attempt to travel north of Preston today.

"We’ll provide further information in due course, but it is likely there will be significant disruption to our network for a number of days."

There are no reported injuries. Customers with tickets for journeys north of Preston dated 3 November will be able to use their tickets tomorrow (4 November) on any Avanti West Coast service via the same route.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “very concerned” by the news. He said ministers are being kept up to date in developments.

Ticket acceptance is in place on alternative routes with the following operators: Between London Kings Cross and Edinburgh with LNER; between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central with ScotRail; between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street with CrossCountry.

Also, this morning ScotRail confirmed a signalling fault at Queen Street Low Level which means trains towards Airdrie will be cancelled, delayed or revised. A second signalling fault at Newbridge means train services between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High may be disrupted or cancelled.

Elsewhere, ScotRail has also announced emergency speed restrictions due to adverse weather on a number of journeys. From noon on Monday, the West Highland Line will be restricted until 9am on Tuesday.