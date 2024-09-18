Major milestone reached at busy Glasgow train station as road and footpath reopen
Network Rail has re-opened the nearby road and footpath following the installation of two new lifts at the station as part of the ‘Access for All’ programme.
Both the footpath under the railway bridge, the inside eastbound lane of Great Western Road, and parking bays have been closed since October last year.
That was to allow enough room to bring in the necessary equipment for the installation of the lifts, as the proximity of the railway and platforms to the road meant space was restricted.
Members of the public will be able to use the new lifts in the coming weeks, with the project expected to be completed by October.
Amanda Naughton, scheme project manager, Network Rail, said: “We are delighted to mark continued progress with the reopening of the footpath and inside lane of Great Western Road.
“We appreciate this has been a big change for passengers and for everyone walking or driving through Anniesland Cross.
“Thanks to our neighbours and the local community for bearing with us while this work to make the station more accessible is carried out.”
It’s all part of the ‘Access for All’ programme which will make it easier for people with impaired mobility or those travelling with luggage, children, or bicycles to travel on Scotland's Railway.
Anniesland Access for All project began in autumn 2023 and the lift towers were installed during a major overnight operation in June 2024. Diversion routes were in place to enable these works and July saw the original staircase to platform 2 reopen.
Since then, work has focused on the electrical components that will power the lifts being put in place and the brickwork cladding reinstated at the base of each lift tower. The station’s power supply has also been upgraded.
