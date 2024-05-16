Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lanarkshire football fans will be able to watch every Scotland game at the Euros 2024 this year live at an outdoor fan zone at Hamilton FC stadium

Football fans in Hamilton will be able to watch every kick and header of the UEFA Euro 2024 European football championships at a brand-new outdoor fan zone hosted at Hamilton Community Stadium. The ticketed event opens on Friday 14th June and will run until the final on Sunday July 14.

All of Scotland’s Euro 2024 coverage will be shown live on a giant LED screen from 4pm each day. Fans will be well fed and watered with refreshments from fully licensed container bars offering a wide selection of draught beers, spirits and non-alcoholic drinks alongside a variety of street food traders to enjoy during the action.

Fans will be able to immerse themselves in an array of entertainment including live music and DJs and there’ll be a piper before every Scotland game. The family friendly zone will have face painting, family and football related games including beat the goalie, Teqball football tables and more to be announced.

A spokesperson for Hamilton fan zone said: “It will be amazing for Hamilton to be part of Scotland’s EURO 2024 campaign by hosting a fan zone at the Stadium. The EURO’S will be the premier international football tournament this summer and one which will bring the whole country together as one big tartan army!

“We are delighted to bring the exhilarating atmosphere of the EURO’S to the people of South Lanarkshire and cheer on the hopeful success of our national team!”

Scotland's first match will open the Euro 2024 tournament against hosts Germany on Friday, June 14 before facing Switzerland in Cologne on Wednesday, June 19 and then Hungary on Sunday June 23.

All Scotland matches kick off at 8pm, with the fan zone opening at 4pm. Tickets are expected to sell fast and advance booking for Scotland matches is recommended.

All other Hamilton fan zone match day openings are subject to UEFA 2024 kick-off times and related Hamilton FC stadium activity.