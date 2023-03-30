Major retailer in Glasgow to close next week

Paperchase have confirmed that their final day of trading will be on Monday April 3.
The popular stationary retailer was a mainstay on Buchanan Street for a number of years before also opening branches in Silverburn and most recently Byres Road.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paperchase entered administration during January with administrators being appointed on January 21 after the company were unable to secure a buyer.
Although Tesco acquired the brand in late January, the deal did not include any of the stores which the compancy have across the UK which put 820 jobs at risk.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It is yet another blow to the high street as a number of businesses have closed their doors post-pandemic including the likes of Debenhams, Topshop and Burton amongst others.
Tesco are likely to stock a number of Paperchase items in their stores meaning that customers will still be able to get some of their favourtie products.