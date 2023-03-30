Register
Major retailer in Glasgow to close next week

A major retailer in Glasgow is set to close all remaining stores next week

By Declan McConville
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:44 BST

Paperchase have confirmed that their final day of trading will be on Monday April 3.

The popular stationary retailer was a mainstay on Buchanan Street for a number of years before also opening branches in Silverburn and most recently Byres Road.

Paperchase entered administration during January with administrators being appointed on January 21 after the company were unable to secure a buyer.

Paperchase in the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, which is set to close on Saturday.
Although Tesco acquired the brand in late January, the deal did not include any of the stores which the compancy have across the UK which put 820 jobs at risk.

It is yet another blow to the high street as a number of businesses have closed their doors post-pandemic including the likes of Debenhams, Topshop and Burton amongst others.

Tesco are likely to stock a number of Paperchase items in their stores meaning that customers will still be able to get some of their favourtie products.

