Major sports brand set to open new store at Glasgow shopping centre

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 11th Aug 2024
A huge international brand will open a new store in Glasgow later this month

One of the world’s best known sports brands is getting set to open a brand new store at a popular Glasgow shopping centre.

Adidas will open a new store at the Glasgow Fort later this month where Primark will also open a huge new premises in early 2025. One of their other most recent significant openings was Scotland’s largest Zara store.

The new store at the Easterhouse shopping centre will open on Friday 23 August and will sell clothing, shoes and accessories, giving visitors the chance to shop a broad range of adidas’ most popular products

The Fort

Centre director at Glasgow Fort, Phil Goodman said: “It’s incredibly exciting that Adidas has chosen Glasgow Fort as its latest destination to open a new store. “It’s no secret how popular the brand is, and we have no doubt the store will prove to be successful with our shoppers – whether they’re looking for a pair of new trainers or getting some of the latest gym wear.”

