Major travel disruption and road closures expected in Glasgow this weekend amidst Orange Walks

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 4th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST

A total of nine Apprentice Boys of Derry parent clubs are set to march in Glasgow this weekend

Over 1,000 people are set to to take part in marches across Glasgow this weekend, all heading towards Glasgow City Centre before moving to Glasgow Green.

Hundreds more will be along the procession route to witness the marches - Glaswegians can expect rolling road restrictions across the city while the parades make their way through Glasgow.

The main city centre parade will begin on West Regent Street at 9am and take the following route:

  • West Regent Street
  • Blythswood Square
  • West George Street
  • Nelson Mandela Square
  • West George Street
  • George Square
  • George Street
  • High Street
  • Saltmarket
  • Glasgow Green

There will be a number of smaller parades coming in from different corners of the city, including: Bridgeton, Drumchapel, Partick, Possilpark, Springburn, two more in the city centre and one in Glasgow Green in the afternoon.

Around 35 marching bands are set to take part in a mass Orange Order parade in Edinburgh today.Around 35 marching bands are set to take part in a mass Orange Order parade in Edinburgh today.
At 4pm, the Bridgeton contingent will parade from Glasgow Green to:

  • Arcadia Street
  • London Road
  • Bridgeton Cross
  • James Street
  • MacKeith Street
  • Main Street
  • Tullis Street

Dalmarnock

  • Silvergrove Street
  • London Road
  • Bridgeton Cross
  • Dalmarnock Road
  • Muslin Street
  • Main Street
  • Bridgeton Cross
  • London Road
  • Silvergrove Street

Laurieston

From 5pm:

  • Holland Street
  • West Regent Street
  • Pitt Street
  • West George Street
  • Renfield Street
  • Union Street
  • Jamaica Street
  • Glasgow Bridge
  • Bridge Street
  • Oxford Street

Drumchapel

From 2.45pm:

  • Dalsetter Drive
  • Kinfauns Drive
  • Hecla Avenue
  • Achamore Road
  • Lillyburn Place
  • Moneymusk Place
  • Ladyloan Avenue
  • Lochgoin Avenue

Partick

From 3pm:

  • Kelvinhaugh Street
  • Argyle Stret
  • Dumbarton Road
  • Rosevale Street
  • Beith Street

Possilpark

  • Windsor Terrace
  • Maryhill Road
  • St George's Place
  • St George's Road
  • Possil Road
  • Saracen Street
  • Balmore Road
  • Sunnylaw Street

Springburn

  • Balgraybank Street
  • Broomfield Road
  • Broomknowes Road
  • Edgefauld Road
  • Wellfield Street
  • Atlas Road
  • Keppochhill Road
  • Millerbank Street
