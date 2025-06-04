A total of nine Apprentice Boys of Derry parent clubs are set to march in Glasgow this weekend

Over 1,000 people are set to to take part in marches across Glasgow this weekend, all heading towards Glasgow City Centre before moving to Glasgow Green.

Hundreds more will be along the procession route to witness the marches - Glaswegians can expect rolling road restrictions across the city while the parades make their way through Glasgow.

The main city centre parade will begin on West Regent Street at 9am and take the following route:

West Regent Street

Blythswood Square

West George Street

Nelson Mandela Square

West George Street

George Square

George Street

High Street

Saltmarket

Glasgow Green

There will be a number of smaller parades coming in from different corners of the city, including: Bridgeton, Drumchapel, Partick, Possilpark, Springburn, two more in the city centre and one in Glasgow Green in the afternoon.

Around 35 marching bands are set to take part in a mass Orange Order parade in Edinburgh today.

At 4pm, the Bridgeton contingent will parade from Glasgow Green to:

Arcadia Street

London Road

Bridgeton Cross

James Street

MacKeith Street

Main Street

Tullis Street

Dalmarnock

Silvergrove Street

London Road

Bridgeton Cross

Dalmarnock Road

Muslin Street

Main Street

Bridgeton Cross

London Road

Silvergrove Street

Laurieston

From 5pm:

Holland Street

West Regent Street

Pitt Street

West George Street

Renfield Street

Union Street

Jamaica Street

Glasgow Bridge

Bridge Street

Oxford Street

Drumchapel

From 2.45pm:

Dalsetter Drive

Kinfauns Drive

Hecla Avenue

Achamore Road

Lillyburn Place

Moneymusk Place

Ladyloan Avenue

Lochgoin Avenue

Partick

From 3pm:

Kelvinhaugh Street

Argyle Stret

Dumbarton Road

Rosevale Street

Beith Street

Possilpark

Windsor Terrace

Maryhill Road

St George's Place

St George's Road

Possil Road

Saracen Street

Balmore Road

Sunnylaw Street

Springburn

Balgraybank Street

Broomfield Road

Broomknowes Road

Edgefauld Road

Wellfield Street

Atlas Road

Keppochhill Road

Millerbank Street