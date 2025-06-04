Major travel disruption and road closures expected in Glasgow this weekend amidst Orange Walks
Over 1,000 people are set to to take part in marches across Glasgow this weekend, all heading towards Glasgow City Centre before moving to Glasgow Green.
Hundreds more will be along the procession route to witness the marches - Glaswegians can expect rolling road restrictions across the city while the parades make their way through Glasgow.
The main city centre parade will begin on West Regent Street at 9am and take the following route:
- West Regent Street
- Blythswood Square
- West George Street
- Nelson Mandela Square
- West George Street
- George Square
- George Street
- High Street
- Saltmarket
- Glasgow Green
There will be a number of smaller parades coming in from different corners of the city, including: Bridgeton, Drumchapel, Partick, Possilpark, Springburn, two more in the city centre and one in Glasgow Green in the afternoon.
At 4pm, the Bridgeton contingent will parade from Glasgow Green to:
- Arcadia Street
- London Road
- Bridgeton Cross
- James Street
- MacKeith Street
- Main Street
- Tullis Street
Dalmarnock
- Silvergrove Street
- London Road
- Bridgeton Cross
- Dalmarnock Road
- Muslin Street
- Main Street
- Bridgeton Cross
- London Road
- Silvergrove Street
Laurieston
From 5pm:
- Holland Street
- West Regent Street
- Pitt Street
- West George Street
- Renfield Street
- Union Street
- Jamaica Street
- Glasgow Bridge
- Bridge Street
- Oxford Street
Drumchapel
From 2.45pm:
- Dalsetter Drive
- Kinfauns Drive
- Hecla Avenue
- Achamore Road
- Lillyburn Place
- Moneymusk Place
- Ladyloan Avenue
- Lochgoin Avenue
Partick
From 3pm:
- Kelvinhaugh Street
- Argyle Stret
- Dumbarton Road
- Rosevale Street
- Beith Street
Possilpark
- Windsor Terrace
- Maryhill Road
- St George's Place
- St George's Road
- Possil Road
- Saracen Street
- Balmore Road
- Sunnylaw Street
Springburn
- Balgraybank Street
- Broomfield Road
- Broomknowes Road
- Edgefauld Road
- Wellfield Street
- Atlas Road
- Keppochhill Road
- Millerbank Street
