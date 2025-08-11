Dubai-based hotel group adds two Scottish hotels to portfolio

Two luxury hotels have been acquired by a Dubai-based group - as it expands into the Scottish market.

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort located just outside Glasgow, and The Bruntsfield – a boutique hotel in the heart of Edinburgh, have both been acquired by Dubai-based JA Resorts & Hotels. The acquisitions are the first for the group in the UK market - with the group so far focusing on Dubai, the Maldives and the Seychelles.

Speaking of the expansion into the UK, Chairman of Dutco Group, Ahmed Baker, sais: “Our journey as a brand has been both dynamic and deeply personal.

“Since opening JA Hatta Fort Hotel and JA Beach Hotel in 1981, we’ve proudly evolved – not just in our properties, but in the scope and spirit of the company itself. As a homegrown brand rooted in Dubai’s hospitality heritage, it is especially meaningful to see our growth extend internationally in ways that remain true to who we are.

“This next chapter reflects our ongoing commitment to creating thoughtful, destination led hospitality experiences that resonate across cultures and geographies.”

Located close to Glasgow, Mar Hall underwent a £25 million refurbishment works after being acquired by JA Resorts & Hotels parent group - Dutco Group in 2024. It re-opened in May 2025.

Speaking of joining the JA portfolio, Andy Roger, Resort Director of Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, said: “We have always admired how JA Resorts & Hotels embraces the unique personality of each of its destinations, blending local culture, cuisine, and genuine service. Joining their portfolio feels like a natural fit for Mar Hall, following our extensive 2025 renovation – and we are excited for what is to come.”

Alistair Bruce, Ralph Porciani and Andy Roger outside Mar Hall | JA Resorts & Hotels

Boutique hotel, The Bruntsfield, has also recently undergone £1 million transformation. It too was acquired by Dutco Group in 2024.

Speaking of joining the JA portfolio, Alistair Bruce, General Manager of The Bruntsfield, said: “The Bruntsfield has always had a strong sense of place and connection to the local community, and we are proud of the character and heritage our hotel represents.

“JA Resorts & Hotels’ thoughtful approach to hospitality and their respect for individuality aligns perfectly with our vision. We are delighted to be part of a brand that values authenticity and is committed to investing in our continued evolution.”

According to CEO of JA Resorts & Hotels, Ralph Porciani, the move into the Scottish market is a personal one.

He said: “As someone who grew up in Dumbarton and studied and worked in Scotland throughout my early career, I’ve long seen the country’s allure as a key international destination. The addition of these two iconic hotels marks an exciting step for JA Resorts & Hotels and reflect the global confidence in the Scottish market.

“We look forward to preserving the unique history and character of these heritage hotels, whilst implementing JA’s global brand standards and service philosophy.”