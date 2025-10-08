A golf and spa resort 30 minutes from Glasgow has been recognised as one of the best resorts in Europe by a prestigious travel magazine.

Condé Nast Traveller has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort recognised as the #20 Best Resorts in the World in Europe. The recognition comes less than six months after its reopening, following a £20 million renovation.

The results come after more than 182,500 survey responses from readers across the United Kingdom rating their travel experiences across the globe.

Andy Roger, Resort Director, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort: “We are truly honoured to be recognised as one of the best resorts in Europe in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025. This accolade is a testament to our dedicated team, whose passion for creating exceptional guest experiences embodies the spirit of Mar Hall.

“We’re grateful to our guests and readers who voted for us and we look forward to continuing to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the spirit of Glaswegian hospitality.”

The Readers' Choice Awards is one of the travel industry's longest running and most prestigious accolades.

Mar Hall

Following the recent renovation, we stayed at the resort and were impressed with its fantastic views across the Clyde and “cool aesthetic”.

Paul Trainer said: “We stayed in the Erskine Suite with fantastic views across the Clyde. Rooted in the past while showcasing modern Scottish sensibilities, this is grandeur that is effortlessly elegant with a cool aesthetic. It feels like your own apartment within the resort.

“The room features a four-poster bed, a separate lounge area with a grand piano and bookcase, alongside an impressive bathroom with bath and shower. With the abundance of windows and corner location, our stay was framed by sweeping views of the river giving this room a tangible sense of place.”

We were also able to sample the menu at the their “sleek and stylish” dining room - with a menu curated by Tony Tapia.

Paul said: “A sleek and stylish room has been crafted within Mar Hall, the definition of destination dining with a menu by Tony Tapia bringing a bonanza of Scottish produce. For dinner, we enjoyed Berwick crab with apple, kohlrabi and samphire; Orkney scallop served with chorizo, coriander and cordyceps to start.

“Mains were parmesan crusted monkfish, with garlic butter, courgette and basil alongside a Perthshire sirloin steak, simply grilled and served with red wine sauce and fries. Exceptional.”

Mar Hall

Originally designed and built in 1828 by Sir Robert Smirke, the architect of London’s British Museum, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic 5-star hotel set within a 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde.

In 2024, Mar Hall was acquired by Dutco Group and underwent a refurbishment in excess of £25 million before officially re-opening in May 2025, marking one of Scotland’s most significant and anticipated hotel renovations in recent years.

Mar Hall now houses 74 beautifully-restored guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and an enticing collection of grand public spaces including a sweeping staircase, 22-seater private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.

You can find all the winners at the Conde Nast website.