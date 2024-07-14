Maryhill pub decked out in Spain flags ahead of Euro 2024 final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Star & Garter bar on Garscube Road have hoisted up ten Spanish flags at the front of the pub before Spain take on England in the showpiece match this evening.
With all the talk that “football is coming home” this Glasgow pub have thrown their support behind the Spanish team. The pub is close to landmarks connected to the first ever football international match when Scotland faced England in Glasgow.
This isn’t the first time that the pub has caught people’s attention as they backed Italy in the final three years ago when they showed their support for Roberto Mancini’s Italian side in the final against England.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.