Disruption expected as cycle road race takes place this Summer
A massive race is set to take place in Glasgow for the first time ever, beginning on June 7 and ending on June 8 - and will see full road closures across the city centre for 17 hours.
Taking place on a five-mile course around the city centre, competitors will complete the loop 10 times - starting and finishing at Glasgow Green. Following the race the route will be open to cyclists of any level to take part.
Many roads will have no waiting, loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm Saturday June 7 and ending on 9pm Sunday, June 8. The roads will be completely closed to traffic from 4am until 9pm on Sunday, June 8.
The same roads will be closed to traffic from 4am until 9pm on Sunday.
Roads to be affected include:
- Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street
- Anchor Lane, for its full length
- Argyle Street, between Minerva Street and St Vincent Street
- Bell Street between Albion Street and Watson Street
- Binnie Place for its full length
- Blythswood Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street
- Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket
- Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)
- Congress Road between Stobcross Road and Finnieston Street
- Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket
- Douglas Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Duke Street between John Knox Street and High Street
- Elderslie Street between William St and St Vincent Street
- Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)
- Finnieston Street for its full length
- George Street between George Square and High Street
- Glasgow Green west and east carriageway
- Montrose St between Multistorey car park and George Street
- George Square (north side only)
- Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street
- Greendyke Street, for its full length
- High Street for its full length
- Hope Street between Gordon Street and St Vincent Street
- Jamaica Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street
- King George V Bridge, for its full length
- Lancefield Quay, for its full length
- London Road between Abercromby Street and High Street
- Moir Street for its full length
- Midland Street, for its full length (local access to car parks only)
- Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length
- Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and William Street
- North Frederick Street, for its full length
- North Hanover Street, between George Square and Access Road to train station
- Rottenrow between High Street and Collins Street
- Renfield Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- Saltmarket, for its full length
- St Vincent Street for its full length
- St Vincent Place, for its full length
- Pitt Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- The Clyde Arc for its full length
- Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street
- Turnbull Street, between Steel Street and Greendyke Street
- Victoria Bridge for its full length
- West Cambell Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street
- Wellington Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street
- West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street
- West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square
- Ingram Street between Shuttle Street and High Street
There will also be a suspension on bus lanes from 4am until 9pm on June 8.
The following bus lanes will be closed from 4am until 9pm on June 8, these include:
- Argyle Street, eastbound between Hope St and Union Street
- Glassford Street, northbound between Argyle Street and Ingram Street
- North Hanover Street, Northbound between George Square and Cathedral Street
- Stockwell Street, southbound onto Gorbals Street (Victoria Bridge)
- West George Street at West Nile Street Eastbound to Nelson Mandela Place
- Oswald Street, northbound after Midland Street
- West George Street and Nelson Mandela Place, eastbound
- George Square (south) Westbound after South Frederick Street
- Fastlink between Hyde Park Street and York Street
The race is part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, and will end with a full stage in Glasgow.
Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council convenor for culture, sport, and international relations, said: "Glasgow is one of the world’s top sporting cities and Scotland’s only UCI Bike City, so it is the perfect place to host the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.
"Our city staged the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships to great acclaim and the finale of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women promises to produce many more spectacular moments, with the UK’s best female cyclists competing in front of a passionate home crowd as the event comes to Scotland for the first time.
"The event will be the latest in a long line of high-profile, exhilarating sporting contests to take place in Glasgow and there is much to look forward to, with the 2026 Commonwealth Games set to bring 3,000 of the world’s best athletes to our city next summer."