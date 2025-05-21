Disruption expected as cycle road race takes place this Summer

Major road closures will be in place for nearly a full day in Glasgow City Centre next month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A massive race is set to take place in Glasgow for the first time ever, beginning on June 7 and ending on June 8 - and will see full road closures across the city centre for 17 hours.

Taking place on a five-mile course around the city centre, competitors will complete the loop 10 times - starting and finishing at Glasgow Green. Following the race the route will be open to cyclists of any level to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many roads will have no waiting, loading or unloading restrictions from 3pm Saturday June 7 and ending on 9pm Sunday, June 8. The roads will be completely closed to traffic from 4am until 9pm on Sunday, June 8.

The same roads will be closed to traffic from 4am until 9pm on Sunday.

The final tour of the Britain Women's race will take place from June 8 to June 23 | Contributed

Roads to be affected include:

Albert Bridge, between Saltmarket and Crown Street

Anchor Lane, for its full length

Argyle Street, between Minerva Street and St Vincent Street

Bell Street between Albion Street and Watson Street

Binnie Place for its full length

Blythswood Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street

Bothwell Street between Wellington Street and Hope Street

Bridgegate between Kings Street and Saltmarket

Clyde Street, for its full length (access maintained to Maxwell Street)

Congress Road between Stobcross Road and Finnieston Street

Crown Street, between Ballater Street and Saltmarket

Douglas Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Duke Street between John Knox Street and High Street

Elderslie Street between William St and St Vincent Street

Fastlink (Anderston Quay and Broomielaw)

Finnieston Street for its full length

George Street between George Square and High Street

Glasgow Green west and east carriageway

Montrose St between Multistorey car park and George Street

George Square (north side only)

Gorbals Street, between Ballater Street and Clyde Street

Greendyke Street, for its full length

High Street for its full length

Hope Street between Gordon Street and St Vincent Street

Jamaica Street, between Howard Street and Clyde Street

King George V Bridge, for its full length

Lancefield Quay, for its full length

London Road between Abercromby Street and High Street

Moir Street for its full length

Midland Street, for its full length (local access to car parks only)

Nelson Mandela Place, for its full length

Newton Street between Elmbank Crescent and William Street

North Frederick Street, for its full length

North Hanover Street, between George Square and Access Road to train station

Rottenrow between High Street and Collins Street

Renfield Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street

Saltmarket, for its full length

St Vincent Street for its full length

St Vincent Place, for its full length

Pitt Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

The Clyde Arc for its full length

Trongate, between Albion Street and High Street

Turnbull Street, between Steel Street and Greendyke Street

Victoria Bridge for its full length

West Cambell Street between Bothwell Street and St Vincent Street

Wellington Street between West George Street and St Vincent Street

West Nile Street between Gordon Street and West Regent Street

West George Street, between Hope Street and George Square

Ingram Street between Shuttle Street and High Street

There will also be a suspension on bus lanes from 4am until 9pm on June 8.

The following bus lanes will be closed from 4am until 9pm on June 8, these include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Argyle Street, eastbound between Hope St and Union Street

Glassford Street, northbound between Argyle Street and Ingram Street

North Hanover Street, Northbound between George Square and Cathedral Street

Stockwell Street, southbound onto Gorbals Street (Victoria Bridge)

West George Street at West Nile Street Eastbound to Nelson Mandela Place

Oswald Street, northbound after Midland Street

West George Street and Nelson Mandela Place, eastbound

George Square (south) Westbound after South Frederick Street

Fastlink between Hyde Park Street and York Street

The race is part of the UCI Women's WorldTour, and will end with a full stage in Glasgow.

Bailie Annette Christie, chair of Glasgow Life and Glasgow City Council convenor for culture, sport, and international relations, said: "Glasgow is one of the world’s top sporting cities and Scotland’s only UCI Bike City, so it is the perfect place to host the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women.

"Our city staged the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships to great acclaim and the finale of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women promises to produce many more spectacular moments, with the UK’s best female cyclists competing in front of a passionate home crowd as the event comes to Scotland for the first time.

"The event will be the latest in a long line of high-profile, exhilarating sporting contests to take place in Glasgow and there is much to look forward to, with the 2026 Commonwealth Games set to bring 3,000 of the world’s best athletes to our city next summer."