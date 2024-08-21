Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s could still be coming to Larkhall, despite the proposals being recommended for refusal by South Lanarkshire Council planning officials

Plans for a new a new £4 million drive-thru restaurant at Borland Drive, Larkhall are to be considered by South Lanarkshire’s Planning Committee on Tuesday 27 August.

McDonald’s has expressed disappointment that their proposals have been recommended for refusal by South Lanarkshire Council's planning officials.

Despite this, McDonald’s remains confident that “the merits of their application will lead to a positive outcome” at next week's meeting of the planning committee.

If approved, McDonald’s say the new restaurant will create up to 120 local jobs, with additional employment opportunities during construction and within the McDonald’s supply chain.

The proposal features a freestanding single-storey McDonald’s restaurant with a drive-thru lane, car parking, and landscaping. Spanning 377 square meters, the development will include approximately 100 indoor and outdoor dining covers. Additionally, it will offer 48 parking spaces (including two accessible spaces), 5 motorcycle spaces, and 5 electric vehicle charging points (one accessible), as well as 8 cycle parking spaces.

Andrew Crewther, Senior Acquisitions Surveyor at McDonald’s Restaurants Ltd, said: "We are deeply disappointed that our proposals for Larkhall have been recommended for refusal by South Lanarkshire Council’s planning officers. Despite our efforts to address their concerns, which led to the withdrawal of our initial application in December 2023, it is disheartening to see the recommendation for refusal, especially given the overwhelming community support.

“However, we remain confident that the strong planning case we have presented, combined with overwhelming public backing, will allow a new McDonald’s restaurant to open in Larkhall. We look forward to the application being considered by councillors at next week’s Planning Committee meeting.

“If approved, our proposal will bring significant investment to the Larkhall community, creating 120 new local jobs within the restaurant, as well as additional employment opportunities during construction and within the McDonald’s supply chain.

“Beyond job creation, the project represents a substantial £4 million investment, adding to the £10.4 million McDonald’s already contributes to South Lanarkshire’s economy. The new Drive-Thru is also expected to generate an additional £50,000 to £60,000 annually in business rates for South Lanarkshire Council, providing a further financial boost to the local authority."

Before submitting the previous planning application in April 2023, McDonald's conducted a thorough consultation program, including a public exhibition at the Larkhall YMCA. After receiving feedback from South Lanarkshire Council, McDonald's withdrew their application in December 2023 and submitted revised proposals in January 2024.