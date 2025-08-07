Met Tower: City centre landmark building to be turned into co-living accommodation

Supplied

Vita Group has acquired the Met Tower, one of Glasgow’s most recognisable landmarks. It plans to introduce its Union co-living concept to Scotland for the first time. The redevelopment will give a new purpose to the former college building, which has stood vacant above George Square for over a decade.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the acquisition and their plans for the building, Vita said : “The Union model enables individuals, couples, and small groups to select the apartment size that best suits their needs, while providing access to shared amenities designed to foster vibrant, connected communities. By reopening the Met Tower, Union will bring it back into civic life, create new communities, and rejuvenate this key central site.

“The Met Tower scheme would support a new community of City Centre professionals, directly helping to attract and retain Glasgow’s growing population and generate new economic activity. Vita’s ambitions align with Glasgow City Council’s City Centre Strategy 2024–30, which aims to double the city centre residential population by 2035, repurpose underused buildings, and develop vibrant mixed-use neighbourhoods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the future of a listed Glasgow landmark - and for the ongoing transformation of our city centre. And I’m delighted with this vote of confidence in a city centre where more and more people are choosing to live and invest.

“Vita’s plans will bring what is an emerging accommodation concept to Glasgow, one that’s been successful elsewhere and which can meet the needs of many younger residents.

“When it first opened in the early 1960s, the Met Tower was a symbol of a new and modern Glasgow. I look forward to it once again becoming a potent symbol of our changing city centre.”

Vita is working on detailed plans - concepts under consideration include revitalising the Met Tower, “creating high-quality communal spaces, and improving connections between existing and new structures, as well as the surrounding streets”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Bielby, Chief Operating Officer of Vita Group, said, "Glasgow is a city with exceptional energy, creativity, and talent, and the Met Tower is an iconic part of its skyline. We see a real opportunity to explore how our Union concept could bring much-needed accommodation to the heart of the city, supporting its employment base, culture, and social scene.

“We have a long history of delivering projects that work for Scotland, and we’re committed to working in partnership with Glasgow to develop plans that respond to its priorities and breathe new life into a building that has historically been an engine of opportunity for young people."

Vita Group

The acquisition is part of Vita Group’s expanding footprint in Scotland, where it has completed three developments providing over 1,000 beds for students and young professionals, with three more schemes underway that will add another 1,232 beds.

Stuart Patrick, Chief Executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: "We’re pleased to see Vita Group recognise the opportunity that Glasgow’s growing economy presents, particularly through its continued investment in key sites across the city, including the ABC building on Sauchiehall Street and India Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The acquisition of the Met Tower, given its prime location, scale, and prominence, is another welcome vote of confidence in Glasgow’s future. As the city’s innovation economy continues to expand, supported by the city region’s innovation districts, developments like this have the potential to play a significant role in driving forward the Glasgow City Innovation District and the wider city centre economy."

Councillor Ruairi Kelly, Convener for Housing, Development, Built Heritage and Land Use at Glasgow City Council, said: “Over a decade since its closure, it’s great to see that a developer with a track record of success like Vita has a solution for the future of the Met Tower, a landmark on our skyline for over 60 years.

“It shows that our efforts to attract significant levels of investment and develop high-quality residential developments are paying off. I’m sure Glaswegians will be delighted to see new uses and new purposes for well-known older buildings.

“The message from this administration to the development community is loud and clear. We’re committed to delivering thriving, dynamic, and transformed Glasgow, and we welcome quality proposals that help deliver that vision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vita’s approach will be based on Union Manchester, which opened earlier this year with more than 1,600 co-living beds and shared spaces, including co-working areas, a residents’ bar, wellness facilities, and social lounges. Both Manchester buildings are already entirely let, demonstrating strong demand for flexible, community-driven city centre living.