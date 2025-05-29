A metal sculpture could be coming to the Tron Theatre steeple soffit (the overhead section pedestrians walk through on Trongate) as part of Glasgow's 850th anniversary.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tron Theatre have put forward a planning application for a new metal sculpture within the steeple of the old church building to celebrate the 850th anniversary of Glasgow’s instatement as a burgh. The works are set to be carried out by KNA architects if plans are approved.

The proposed new sculpture located will be found on the steeple ‘soffit’ the overhead area pedestrians walk under on Trongate. The sculpture would be made of ‘a lightweight, removable piece, made using 12mm diameter bright steel + brass rods, flowing organically through the eight triangular ceiling segments.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As described in the planning application: "The visual language explores interwoven stories of resilience and growth, with a focus on underrepresented women's stories, all connecting to the idea of Let Glasgow Flourish."

The artwork is meant to represent the story of St Enoch who ‘represents courage, survival, and maternal strength.’

A metal sculpture could be coming to the Tron Theatre steeple soffit (the overhead section pedestrians walk through on Trongate) as part of Glasgow's 850th anniversary. As described in the planning application "The visual language explores interwoven stories of resilience and growth, with a focus on underrepresented women's stories, all connecting to the idea of Let Glasgow Flourish." | Contributed

A condition survey was carried out in June 2024 by John Gilbert Architects identifying a range of necessary repairs, and while the steeple and building is in ‘fair’ condition, works will be required to stop potential issues before they progress.

While the cost of the works are considered, the Tron Theatre have received grant funding from Glasgow City Heritage Trust for a small project as part of the Glasgow 850 celebrations, commemorating the 850th anniversary of Glasgow receiving its Burgh status.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project includes an ‘educational and heritage programme to explore the stories attached to the Tron and repair of existing St Mungo kinetic sculpture’ alongside the commissioning of a new artwork to ‘raise the profile of the Steeple and begin the repair process.’

The building is currently owned by Glasgow City Council and occupied by Tron Theatre, who have a lease up until 2047.

In 1592, the Town council repossessed the Church of St Mary, and built the Tron Kirk. It was to become Glasgow's second parish church after 1599. The origin of the church’s name, derives from it's closeness to the Tron or public weighing beam, and became known as the Tron Church or Laigh (Low) Church (as opposed to the High church which was the other name the cathedral).

The building has lived a storied life over the last 433 years, it’s served as both a Catholic and Protestant church, a place of execution, a meeting hall, a police station and of course, a theatre.