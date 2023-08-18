Mick Jagger’s Glasgow in 8 pictures: The Rolling Stones frontman and Glasgow

Mick Jagger is one of the most recognisable musicians of all time having been the frontman of the legendary Rolling Stones with the star having visited Glasgow on many occasions.

During his career, he has been all over the world as the band continues to make history with them becoming the first rock band to play to such a huge audience in Cuba back in 2016 when they performed to over 500,000 concertgoers in Havana with them also staging a concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro which was attended by 1.5 million people which remains one of the biggest free concerts of all time.

From his first visit to Glasgow with the Stones in 1963 to perform at the Odeon Theatre to popping into Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane for dinner, Jagger has fairly got about Glasgow with him having plenty of links to landmarks in the city with him being loved by plenty of Glaswegians.

1 . The Apollo The Apollo is the venue best associated with The Rolling Stones in Glasgow where they first performed in 1971 when it was known as Green’s Playhouse. Speaking about the venue Jagger said: “I remember that stage was so super high up, you were almost at the level of the circle. The crowd was just fantastic there, really appreciative and listened to what you gotta say.”

2 . Ubiquitous Chip Jagger also enjoyed dinner at Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane where local legend has it that he visited on the same day as Princess Margaret.

3 . Central Hotel One of the most famous photographs of Jagger in Glasgow was taken during his time at the Central Hotel in 1976 when the Stones played three sold out shows at The Apollo. He was pictured alongside Bayern Munich’s Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Muller ahead of the 1976 European Cup Final which was taking place at Hampden Park.