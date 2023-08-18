Mick Jagger’s Glasgow in 8 pictures: The Rolling Stones frontman and Glasgow
Mick Jagger has a strong connection to Glasgow which stretches back over 60 years
Mick Jagger is one of the most recognisable musicians of all time having been the frontman of the legendary Rolling Stones with the star having visited Glasgow on many occasions.
During his career, he has been all over the world as the band continues to make history with them becoming the first rock band to play to such a huge audience in Cuba back in 2016 when they performed to over 500,000 concertgoers in Havana with them also staging a concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro which was attended by 1.5 million people which remains one of the biggest free concerts of all time.
From his first visit to Glasgow with the Stones in 1963 to perform at the Odeon Theatre to popping into Ubiquitous Chip on Ashton Lane for dinner, Jagger has fairly got about Glasgow with him having plenty of links to landmarks in the city with him being loved by plenty of Glaswegians.