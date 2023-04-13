Register
One of Glasgow’s most popular Chinese restaurants listed for sale at £1.2m - just a few weeks after Samuel L. Jackson visited

The 35-year-old city centre restaurant was listed for sale for over £1,000,000

By Liam Smillie
Published 13th Apr 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 13:36 BST

The West Regent Street Cantonese restaurant was listed for sale earlier this year, despite attracting celebrities like Samuel L. Jackson when he visited Glasgow at the start of April.

Amber Regent, which has been operating in the city centre of Glasgow since 1988, listed their business for sale for the freehold price of £1.2m on Valentine’s Day this year, February 14.

Staff from the Amber Regent often contribute their time and hot cooked meals to the food bank, Kindness Street Team Glasgow, who often provide food to people in need on George Sqaure.

Samuel L. Jackson - famous for his roles in Snakes on a Plane, Pulp Ficiton, and more recently the Marvel Cinematic Universe films - popped in for a bite to eat in the West Regent Street restaurant at the start of this month, prior to a trip to Bongo’s Bingo at SWG3 later that night.

Sam was out in the city taking a break from shooting his latest flick, Damaged, a new crime thriller set in Scotland - he was first spotted filming in Bathgate in West Lothian of all places towards the end of last month.

The Amber Regent has been listed for sale for £1.2m - which recently hosted Samuel Jackson on his visit to GlasgowThe Amber Regent has been listed for sale for £1.2m - which recently hosted Samuel Jackson on his visit to Glasgow
Writing on Facebook, Amber Regent said:”Check it out! The legend that is Samuel L. Jackson joined us for a bite to eat during a break from filming his latest movie, Damaged.

“He was kind enough to take a few selfies with staff after enjoying some of our signature dishes with his co-stars.

“Another A-Lister added to the Amber Regent wall of fame!”

Other celebs have been known to dine in the Amber Regent as well, included but not limited to Billy Connolly, Matt Lucas, Dynamo, Mick Jagger, and more.

Pre-pandemic, the business was generating sales in the region of £1,100,000 net of VAT. While revenue did take a big hit from the pandemic, the estate agents facilitating the sale claim that sales are similar to levels.

