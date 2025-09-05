A Glasgow city centre venue has hit back at Glasgow City Council’s decision to restrict events after noise complaints from neighbours.

The Haberdashery has expressed its disappointment at Glasgow City Council’s decision to restrict events at its Sauchiehall Street premises.The owners took on the building after it lay derelict for more than a decade. They stress that the premises continues to operate “under a valid licence with class 3 consent as a restaurant” and that every noise complaint raised has been addressed through soundproofing measures and independent acoustic reports.

The Haberdashery in Sauchiehall Street has been hosting wedding events without council permission for three years.

The Haberdashery team say the decision has been based on misinformation: “The decision earlier this week by Glasgow City Council to restrict events at The Haberdashery has left us deeply disappointed. We feel it was based on misinformation and does not reflect the huge progress we’ve made in turning a building that lay derelict for more than a decade into something positive for Sauchiehall Street and our city centre.”

They say the most recent report, carried out by acoustic experts, states that The Haberdashery now operates below recommended sound levels. They say their proposals have attracted support from clients, along with local residents and businesses in the area.

The owners say they have made repeated attempts to engage with Glasgow City Council’s Environmental Health team, noting that despite two years of requests, no officials have attended the venue during evening hours to verify complaints first-hand. “We have worked tirelessly to deliver something Glasgow can be proud of,” they said.

“While we are deeply disappointed by the lack of support and recognition of our efforts, we remain committed to engaging constructively and ensuring our venue on Sauchiehall Street has a vibrant future.”

Lindsay McIntyre, the acoustic specialist on the project, KSG Acoustics said: “The Operators of The Haberdashery have consistently taken the issue of amplified sound seriously and have made significant efforts to mitigate and manage operational noise at the venue.

“ It is frustrating to see misrepresentation of key data and positive action at Planning Applications Committee, however we will continue to work closely with the venue and engage Glasgow City Council Planners to ensure a positive outcome going forward.”

The Haberdashery intends to submit an appeal of the decision. In the meantime, the business will continue to operate under its existing restaurant licence.

Earlier this week councillors voted to deny planning permission for it to host events and have “Sui Generis late-night use” although it still has the go-ahead to operate as a restaurant.

Speaking at the planning applications committee where the decision was made, councillor Paul Leinster said: “This business has been operating without consent for a fair amount of time. They seem to be given every opportunity to try to get their noise mitigation measures in place.”

The SNP councillor added: “All the while they have been making life a misery for their neighbours.” The meeting heard how residents had endured noise well in excess of recommendations for a good sleep.

Although expressing sympathy with the business, councillor John Daly, Conservative, said: “I wouldn’t like to be living above a situation where we are looking at 100 times above the permissible level of noise and trying to get a decent nights sleep before going to work this morning.”

He continued: “We have responsibility for the residents living there.”

The committee also heard that enforcement action from Glasgow City Council was pending to crack down on the venue operating without consent.

Councillors were told how dialogue had been taking place between the council and operators and officers had been engaging to look at options.

More than 100 people have voiced their support for the Haberdashery to be granted permission for partial use of its premises to host functions. But the council claim a large number of the letters came from clients of the venue and were variants of templates.

There were also six letters of objections from people living in the same tenement block.

Nine councillors voted to reject the retrospective application from Naff Events Ltd while five local politicians wanted to grant subject to conditions within three months.

Planning permission was refused for part use of the restaurant premises for Sui generis use as an art gallery, wedding venue and function space among other activities including Friday and Saturday opening until midnight.