More development works to come to Glasgow City Centre streets under Avenues project

The next phase in the radical redesign of Glasgow’s city centre streets will begin next month.

Details of the rollout of the transformational Avenues project to North Hanover Street and Kyle Street comes as Glasgow City Council begins monthly updates to businesses and the public on the programme.

The updates will include details on construction start dates for Avenues and the bold changes involved, as well as information on their progress and the arrangements in place to minimise disruption.

Published on the council’s website and circulated to community councils and business representatives, it will also include up-to-date information on the transformation of George Square.

The North Hanover Street and Kyle Street Avenue, which begins in May and is scheduled for completion in November, will improve connections between the north of Glasgow - including the landmark Sighthill Bridge - with the city centre. Through the Glasgow City Region City Deal, the Scottish and UK Governments will each provide £1.72 million towards the works at North Hanover Street and Kyle Street.

The works will include the planting of new trees - Callery Pear, Dawn Redwood, Dutch Elm, Field Maple, Ginkgo Biloba, Sweetgum and River Birch - along the route, the introduction of high-quality pavements and road surfaces alongside segregated cycle lanes, and new places to rest. The Avenue will also become part of the wider network of active travel routes in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, the Sauchiehall and Cambridge Street Avenues project is nearing completion, with all main works to be completed around the end of April. Additional ‘finishing touch’ works including the installation of new street furniture and street lighting will then be installed in the following weeks.

The Holland Street Avenue project is also drawing to a close, with final works to take place in the coming weeks.

Councillor Angus Millar, Convener for City Centre Recovery and Transport, said: “We’re entering a new phase of this transformational project, with some early Avenues now nearing completion and new sections commencing. North Hanover Street, like the Duke Street Avenue already underway, is about making those entry points into our city centre much more attractive. But these are also increasingly residential locations, so it’s about improving city centre areas where more people are choosing to live. At the same time, we’re nearing the end of the construction of Sauchiehall Street Avenue, with the substantial works to be competed and the street reopened around the end of this month, followed by a few weeks of continuing snagging works and street furniture installation. And Glaswegians will see the transformational impact of the Avenues when the Holland Street project completes in the coming weeks.”

He added: “As the Avenues work ramps up and the restoration of George Square gets set to begin, we’ll be publishing up to date information on our website on the progress of the Avenues. This will help the public and businesses find out how this might impact them. But also, how the city is pushing on with the biggest overhaul of the city centre in half a century.”

Urban Movement

The Avenues are being delivered as part of Glasgow City Region City Deal regeneration programme, a £120million-plus investment from the UK and Scottish Governments. In addition, five streets on the fringes of central Glasgow have benefitted from £21.3million investment from Transport Scotland through Sustrans, with works underway to deliver the Avenues Plus programme.

The contract for the North Hanover Street and Kyle Street Avenue has been awarded to the Hillhouse Group.