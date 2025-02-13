Allan, Coursington, and Draffen Towers will be demolished in a controlled explosion following the failed demolition project

North Lanarkshire Council announce today, February 13, that Allan, Coursington and Draffen Towers will be demolished in a controlled explosion following the failed project to demolish the tower blocks from the top down floor by floor.

The project saw significant delays, so much so that North Lanarkshire Council have instead decided to demolish all three towers at the same time rather than the initial plans to take down the towers at a slow and steady rate.

Demolition of Allan, Coursington, and Draffen Towers had been unexpectedly delayed by ‘technical issues’, and the council has now confirmed that a controlled blowdown is the safest and most effective method for demolishing the three blocks.

The demolition will involve a single blowdown event for all three towers, a method chosen to minimise disruption to the local community. Key safety measures will be implemented including the creation of an exclusion zone around the site to protect residents during the demolition. Additionally, temporary road and footpath closures will be necessary at key points around the boundary line. These closures will only last for several hours, and residents will be notified well in advance.

Stephen Llewellyn, Chief Officer (Housing), said: “We are delighted to now be able to move forward with these plans and want to thank all surrounding residents and businesses for their patience. We recognise that this process has taken longer than anticipated and has caused some disruption, but safety remains our top priority. The controlled blowdown method has been carefully selected following extensive specialist surveys and consultations with expert demolition engineers.”

Allan, Coursington, and Draffen Towers | Contributed

Michael McPake, Convener of Housing, added: “This is a significant milestone in our commitment to building a better future for Motherwell. We will continue to work closely with the community to ensure a safe and smooth process.”

The demolition process is complex and requires meticulous planning to ensure the controlled blowdown is carried out safely and efficiently.

While the exact date for the blowdown is still being finalised, it is anticipated to take place towards the end of 2025. The council will continue to keep residents and businesses informed as plans progress. Following the demolition, the site will be cleared in preparation for future redevelopment.

Businesses and residents near the towers will be receiving a newsletter with further details about the demolition plans and upcoming information sessions.