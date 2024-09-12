Motorists warned of North Lanarkshire road closure

A busy North Lanarkshire road will close as part of a £2 million project to upgrade the local sewer network.

The B803 Raebog Road between Appin Way and Windsor Drive will close between Friday, September 27 and Monday, September 30 to accommodate the works being carried out by Scottish Water - with diversions put in place.

It is hoped the project will reduce the risk of flooding in Glenmavis. Upgrades have already been carried out between Dunvegan and Windsor Drive in the village.

John Kerr, Scottish Water’s project manager said: “We have timed the closure to coincide with the September weekend holiday when local schools will be shut.

“We had hoped to carry out the work under temporary traffic lights but unfortunately the location of the existing sewer means a full closure is required.

“We appreciate it will be inconvenient and we can only apologise for any disruption it may cause.

“We are letting everyone likely to be affected know about the works, and we will do all that we can to warn the wider community before the closure is in place.”