Music legend Tom Jones announces December Glasgow concert

Tom Jones is set to play five concerts around the UK in December with the legendary singer making his return to Glasgow

Tom Jones has announced that he will be bringing his Ages & Stages Tour to Glasgow on December 19 with it set to be a thrilling concert.

The Welsh legend will perform at the OVO Hydro which is where he last performed in the city in December 2021 with him now returning to the venue two years on. Tom Jones is undoubtedly one of Britain’s all-time greatest vocal talents. With a career spanning over 60 years, he has sold over a staggering 100 million records, has amassed 36 Top 40 hits, been honoured with the prestigious Music Industry Trust Award, and been the recipient of multiple Grammy awards.

Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.

Jones has a long history with Glasgow which stretches way back to 1967 as he performed at the Odeon Theatre on Renfield Street on four occasions over two nights. He then didn’t return to the city for almost seven years before becoming one of the other legendary performers to play at The Apollo Theatre.

Tom Jones Ages & Stages Tour December 2023

14 December - Nottingham, Metropoint Arena

16 December - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

17 December - London, The O2

19 December - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

20 December - Manchester, AO Arena