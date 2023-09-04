Simple Minds announce huge Glasgow show with special guests Del Amitri

The legendary Glasgow band are set to return to their home city in March 2024 to perform at the OVO Hyrdro with very special guests

Following the huge success of 2022’s rapturously received 40 Years Of Hits Tour – and the recent announcement of Australian and New Zealand tour dates for early next year - Simple Minds today announce the March UK & Ireland leg of their Global Tour 2024.

In the past decade alone, Simple Minds have played to hundreds of thousands of people around the globe, including their largest US tour to date in 2018. Demand to see the band perform well known hits including ‘Promised You a Miracle’, ‘Glittering Prize’, ‘Someone Somewhere in Summertime’, ‘Waterfront’, ‘Alive and Kicking’, ‘All The Things She Said’, ‘Sanctify Yourself’, ‘Don’t You Forget About Me’, ‘Mandela Day’, ‘Belfast Child’ and ‘See The Lights’ has grown year on year, with the band consistently acclaimed as one of the best live outfits of their generation. Referring to their 2022 Wembley Arena concert, The Times newspaper said, “back in fashion and on thrilling form.”

Having sold over 60 million albums and with No.1 hits the world over, not only have Simple Minds become a must-see live act, but they have rekindled the magic that made them such a vital artistic force in their early days (and are now referenced by a slew of younger artists). Their most recent and critically acclaimed album ‘Direction of the Heart’ reached No.4 in the UK album chart and Top 10 in multiple territories. Reviewing the album, Mojo described the band’s energy as ‘undiminished’ whilst other critics praised the band’s endurance and consistent creativity.

As already announced, prior to their UK and Ireland tour, Simple Minds will headline the Summer Concert Tour in New Zealand - performing in Taupo, Hamilton and Gibbston – and Australia’s Red Hot Summer Tour, playing Mornington, Rochford Winery, Sandstone and Kings Park.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin at Leeds First Direct Arena on 15 March. It will be followed by eight more UK shows, culminating in a hometown concert at Glasgow’s The OVO Hydro. The band will also play Dublin’s 3Arena – see below for full details.

More shows throughout the rest of the world will be announced soon. Across the whole Global Tour 2024 Simple Minds expect to play to over one million people worldwide.

Jim Kerr said: “Concerts are the lifeblood of Simple Minds, it’s where we and our audience come alive and energised through music. Four decades on from when we first set out, this global tour will demonstrate that Simple Minds are still alive and kicking!”

Simple Minds – Global Tour 2024 UK & Irish Dates

15 March Leeds First Direct Arena

16 March Manchester AO Arena

18 March Dublin 3Arena

19 March Belfast SSE Arena

21 March London - The O2 Arena

23 March Birmingham Utilita Arena

24 March Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

26 March Bournemouth International Centre

27 March Cardiff Utilita Arena

29 March Glasgow - The OVO Hydro