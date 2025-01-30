Cosmetic giants prepare to open Buchanan Street store
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cosmetic brand NARS will open its first standalone store outside of London at 133 Buchanan Street next door to MAC Cosmetics according to planning applications.
It was announced that the cosmetic brand would takeover the former Castore unit, which closed in August, late last year - signage for the store has now been erected with work ongoing in the store.
The brand, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year, was founded by François Nars, make-up artist and photographer in 1994. There is currently two concession stands in Glasgow at House of Fraser on Buchanan Street and Space NK in Princes Square.
An opening date for the new store has not yet been announced.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.