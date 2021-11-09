Protestors in Glasgow have been highlighting climate change through the medium of eye-catching signs (Photo: Martyn McLaughlin)

COP26: 24 of the best banners and placards from climate change protesters in Glasgow

Striking and humorous placards from climate change protesters have been on show at a number of COP26 demonstrations

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 11:18 am

There’s more than one way to get a message across.

Demonstrators in Glasgow have been proving just this with striking, witty and often shocking banners highlighting the damaging affects of climate change on show at COP26 protests.

From the sombre to the scintillating here are 24 of the most striking banners signs on show at the first week of COP26.

1. Fridays For Future rally

A protester at the Fridays For Future rally depicts earth as a frying egg.

Photo: BEN STANSALL

Photo Sales

2. Best COP26 placards

One protester opts for toilet humour when highlighting the environmental impact of beef farming (Getty Images)

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Photo Sales

3. Oxfam activists

Oxfam activists dressed as a Scottish pipe band and representing US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson take part in their "Big Heads" protest stunt at the Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow (Getty Images)

Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales

4. Greta Thunberg

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg stoically stands in front of a banner reading 'Enough is Enough'

Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
COP26Glasgow
Next Page
Page 1 of 6