There’s more than one way to get a message across.

Demonstrators in Glasgow have been proving just this with striking, witty and often shocking banners highlighting the damaging affects of climate change on show at COP26 protests.

From the sombre to the scintillating here are 24 of the most striking banners signs on show at the first week of COP26.

1. Fridays For Future rally A protester at the Fridays For Future rally depicts earth as a frying egg. Photo: BEN STANSALL

2. Best COP26 placards One protester opts for toilet humour when highlighting the environmental impact of beef farming (Getty Images) Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

3. Oxfam activists Oxfam activists dressed as a Scottish pipe band and representing US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson take part in their "Big Heads" protest stunt at the Royal Exchange Square in Glasgow (Getty Images) Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Greta Thunberg Climate change activist Greta Thunberg stoically stands in front of a banner reading 'Enough is Enough' Photo: Christopher Furlong