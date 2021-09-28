A new BBC Scotland show, Screen Grab, is looking for families to apply.

What’s happening? Screen Grab, which will air on BBC Scotland, is looking for screen obsessed families to apply to take part. Hosted by tech expert Nir Eyal, the six part show will commence filming this autumn.

The ad reads: ‘Spending lots of time on screens? Are phones, tablets, apps, computers and consoles taking over? If this sounds like you and yours, Nir Eyal, one of the world's leading tech experts, wants to help.’

What to expect: Presenter Nir Eyal, is a former Stanford lecturer, behavioural design expert and author of two bestseller books on how to build positive relationships with our apps and screen devices.

Nir has an in-depth understanding of how our screen tech is designed to motivate and manipulate us.

This timely series will resonate deeply with those of us who have become increasingly dependent on our screen tech during lockdown.

Nir will work with six families and couples across Scotland, giving them tips, hacks and strategies to help them, and us all, to avoid becoming distracted by our screen tech.

After first listening to what everyone wants to achieve, he'll tailor make plans for parents and kids alike. Packed with lots of friendly advice, Nir is setting out to show us how a little less screen time, can make for lots more quality family time.

What’s your screen time like: Take the Screen Grab survey here.