5 of the best autumn walks in Glasgow

Enjoy the changing colours of autumn in Glasgow.

Picture: Shutterstock

Every year, Glasgow rejects its nickname Dear Green Place and embraces an autumnal makeover.

The streets temporarily become paved with gold, as the city’s resident trees shake off their green coats and prepare for the biting Scottish winter.

With over 90 public parks and gardens, Glasgow isn’t short of peaceful pockets where you can admire the gorgeous autumn transformation on a wander. Here are some of the most stunning walks the city has to offer.

River Kelvin

Snaking its way through the West End of the city, Kelvin River is the ideal spot for a lazy Sunday walk, whether you’re walking the dogs, embarking on a bracing run, or nursing a mild hangover.

In autumn, the woods which shade the flowing river make their annual transformation in a stunning display of nature.

We recommend starting your walk at the Maryhill Locks, tracing the river to its mouth in the River Clyde, passing through the Botanics and Kelvingrove Park on your way.

Botanic Gardens

For 365 days of the year the Botanic Gardens delight with their lush beauty - but they’re arguably in their prime in the autumn months.

The patchwork of greens which populate the West End park slowly make way for yellows, browns and oranges over a period of weeks.

The proximity to great coffee shops, including Kothel, mean you can grab a hot drink to keep the biting cold at bay while you navigate the park’s windy, leaf-strewn paths.

Queens Park

Southsiders are spoiled for choice when it comes to open spaces, but Queens Park boasts the best views - its peak serving as a vantage point to view the hills which hem Glasgow in to the north.

The park itself is delightful, with over 70 tree species native to the UK lining its paths, which spindle through the 60 hectare green space.

Throughout October, these giants shed their green coasts, packing the paths with rusty amber foliage.

Pollok Park

Once named the Best Park In Europe, Pollok Park’s charm is relentless, with pretty follies, immaculate, manicured rose gardens and a field of Highland cattle calling the park home.

The largest park in Glasgow, it’s easy to find your own corner of peace in the vast space, whether it be above the banks of the River Cart, or in the shadow of a Pollok Beech tree.

Devil’s Pulpit

Located on the outskirts of Drymen, the heavenly Finnich Gorge hosts a hellish secret.

Known as the Devil’s Pulpit, a mushroom shaped rock protrudes from the reddish water of the River Finnich, and is said to have been the gathering place of Satan and his followers. Don’t let that put you off, though.

The hardy trees clinging to the sides of the cliffs which bookend the river shed their leaves onto the narrow banks, making a sticky, autumn carpet of orange, red and yellow.

Note: Caution is required when visiting the site - parking spots are limited and a small walk along a pavementless road is required. The glen itself is accessible via a staircase and rope bannister which is treacherous in wet conditions.