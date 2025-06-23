New book Glasgow From Above charts city's 21st-century transformation

Architect Rosalie Menon and photographer Alistair Leith offer an unprecedented view of Glasgow’s evolving urban landscape through exclusive drone imagery and expert commentary.

A new book, Glasgow From Above, marks a celebration of the city’s architectural evolution since the turn of the millennium. Blending expert architectural commentary with striking aerial photography, the book offers a fresh perspective on how Glasgow’s built environment has transformed over the past 25 years—set against the backdrop of its rich Victorian heritage and post-industrial legacy.

Authored by architect and academic Rosalie Menon with drone photography captured by Alistair Leith, Glasgow From Above documents the physical transformation of the city centre and 20 surrounding neighbourhoods. It is the only book of its kind dedicated solely to Glasgow’s post-2000 urban change, contextualising new developments alongside the city’s historical fabric.

Published by EatSleepArchitecture Ltd, the 250-page book features colour photography, annotated maps, and accessible commentary on themes including regeneration, infrastructure, and city planning. Each chapter presents a visual narrative of a neighbourhood, viewed from above, tracing the city’s expansion, renewal, and evolving identity.

Alistair Leith

Glasgow From Above is Rosalie Menon’s second book focusing on the city’s architecture. Her previous title, Fragments of Glasgow (2021), explored overlooked corners and small-scale urban details, offering an intimate portrait of the city’s lesser-seen spaces. Together, the two publications reflect a continuing effort to document and interpret Glasgow’s built environment from both ground-level and aerial perspectives.

Rosalie, senior academic at the Mackintosh School of Architecture, said: “From an aerial perspective, you begin to understand the city’s patterns—its connections, its growth, and its complexity. Collaborating with Alistair has been a way to reframe familiar places and highlight the value of documenting our built environment in a time of change.

“Glasgow has a truly stunning architectural legacy—from its rich Victorian heritage to the contemporary developments shaping its skyline today. Through this project, we’ve aimed to celebrate that evolution and show how the city continues to reinvent itself but retain its historic identity. By capturing the changes since 2000 from above, we hope to offer a fresh appreciation of Glasgow’s built environment and its unique blend of history and transformation.”

Alistair Leith, who brings nearly 30 years of experience in Glasgow’s construction industry, contributes drone photography captured across different seasons and districts.

Menon and Leith, who grew up just streets apart in Glasgow but only reconnected in 2024 via Instagram and their shared love of Glasgow’s built environment, describe the project as a creative partnership grounded in personal insight and professional practice.

To mark the launch of Glasgow From Above, a series of events and talks will take place across the city. These include a special event on 24 September at the New Glasgow Society as part of the Glasgow Doors Open Day Festival, and another on 28 September at the Byres Road Book Festival. Members of the public are invited to attend and hear directly from Rosalie as she shares insights into the fascinating new publication.

Glasgow From Above will be available in independent bookshops across Glasgow and also available at Waterstone’s from 28 July.