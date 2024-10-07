Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Costa coffee shop is set to open in Buchanan Bus Station soon.

Signage appeared in the commuter hub last month, advertising the opening of Costa coffee in the indoor space at Buchanan Bus Station.

Costa were hiring for a team leader as far back as August, with the closing date on September 8 2024.

It’s the second new spot to open up in Buchanan Bus Station recently, following the opening of the bakers Bayne’s earlier this year.

It will join WHS Smith, Bayne’s, and Gregg’s at the commuter hub - once Costa opens, it will be the most full the retail units at the station have been since before the Covid-19 pandemic.