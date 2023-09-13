New East End Glasgow Gaelic school set to cost Glasgow City Council over £10m

The school is set to cost millions more than expected

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A £22.8 million bid to transform an old abandoned primary into a new Gaelic school is set to cost the city council more than expected.

The council is preparing to pour up to £11.6 million into converting the old St James’ Primary School into a new Gaelic school in Calton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cost has risen due to delays caused by Covid, the building being in a worse condition than expected and hyper-inflation. In 2019 it was estimated the council would have had to spend £8.25 million.

The new Gaelic facility is due to open in December 2025 with pupils already lined up for places – currently being taught at North Kelvinside Primary.

It is to be named Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig a’ Chailtainn.

As well as the council money paying for the creation of the school, cash is also coming from the Scottish Gaeilic Grant, and Learning Estate Investment (LEIP) funding.

Local authority bosses also need more council cash to transform additional support needs school Linburn Academy, which is more than 50 years old. The “deteriorating” school is no “longer fit for purpose” and “struggles to provide suitable facilities for a group of young people with complex additional support needs” according to a council report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To refurbish the building the council is currently proposing to invest £5.9 million.

A refurbishment and extension at Linburn Academy is set to cost £9.2 million with LEIP funding bringing in £3.28 million.

Funding for summer school activities has been cut by the Scottish Government

A council paper said: “The replacement of Linburn Academy with a modern building which is better adapted to the needs of the population using the building will ensure greater access and a more inclusive environment.”