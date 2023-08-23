Glasgow’s Gaelic Names Part Six: Glasgow’s street and place names link to Gaelic
Glasgow is a city which has a strong connection to the Gaelic language which is shown through place and streets names
In the sixth part of our series examining the meaing behind some of Glasgow’s historic place names and streets and the Gaelic language, we explore the meaning behind streets which have been made famous in song by Aztec Camera, a name which was connected to the city’s oldest malt whisky distillery and Glasgow’s earliest recorded family.
Many will question how Gaelic Glasgow actually is, but the ancient language has been spoken in the city for a millenium with it being a vitally important part of Glasgow’s make up and history which is best shown through place names.
The following is taken from the forthcoming book ‘Glasgow’s Gaelic Place-Names’ by Dr Alasdair C. Whyte, with Professor Katherine Forsyth and Dr Simon Taylor, set to be published by Birlinn Origin in September/October 2023.
Dr Alasdair C. Whyte is a writer/singer/performer from Muile~Mull. He currently holds a Research Fellowship in Name Studies at the University of Glasgow. He was named Scottish Government Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at the National Mòd in Glasgow in 2019 and was recently named on The Saltire Society’s inaugural ‘40 Under 40’ list.
His first book, Maim-slè, a book of new writing in Gaelic and English about language shift, sustainability and identity, was published in 2021 and shortlisted for the Donald Meek Award for Best Non-Fiction Book at the 2022 Gaelic Literature Awards.
From Kenmuir to Polmadie here are the next 10 place names in and around Glasgow in our series.