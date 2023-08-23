4 . Killermont

The name behind Killermont Street in the city centre and the Aztec Camera song of the same name. The original settlement was in the north-west outskirts of the modern city and it gives its name to several streets and a primary school in this area, in what is now Bearsden. From Gaelic Ceann Tèarmainn meaning ‘end of a sanctuary’. The sanctuary in this case is the legal sanctuary around the important medieval church of Kilpatrick (from Gaelic Cill Phàdraig meaning ‘church of Saint Patrick). Of old, anyone within this sanctuary was guaranteed security. The old settlement of Killermont lay on the boundary of the old parish of New Kilpatrick.