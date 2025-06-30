New flagship art gallery to open in Glasgow at Royal Exchange Square

Clarendon Fine Art will bring world-class contemporary art to the heart of the city centre

Clarendon Fine Art has announced the opening of its newest gallery in Glasgow on 11th July 2025, marking the brand’s first location in the city. Located on the prestigious Royal Exchange Square, this stunning new space is set to become a vibrant cultural destination for art lovers and collectors alike.

Surrounded by luxury brands, fine dining and cultural landmarks, including The Ivy, Vivienne Westwood and the Gallery of Modern Art, the gallery offers a prime location in one of Glasgow’s most iconic settings. Housed within a beautifully restored historic building dating back to the late 1700s and set across two spacious floors, the gallery provides a stylish, welcoming environment in which to explore an ever-evolving portfolio of modern and contemporary art from The Connor Brothers, Mr. Brainwash and Danielle O’Connor Akiyama to Philip Gray and Fabian Perez.

Clarendon Fine Art in Glasgow will showcase a diverse range of artworks, from limited editions and sculptures to original pieces by some of the world’s most exciting emerging talents and renowned modern masters. Visitors can also benefit from personalised art consultation services, expert guidance, and exclusive access to exciting launch events and artist appearances.

Helen Swaby, Owner and CEO of Clarendon Fine Art said: “We are thrilled to be opening this gallery in Glasgow. The new gallery reflects our commitment to making exceptional art accessible and engaging, offering both seasoned collectors and first-time buyers a truly inspiring experience. We look forward to becoming part of Glasgow’s vibrant creative community.”