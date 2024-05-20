Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new city sightseeing tour will transport tourists in Glasgow to the East End and Southside

A hop-on-hop-off tour covering the east and south of the city has arrived in time for summer.

City Sightseeing Glasgow, which operates the hop-on-hop-off bus tours in Glasgow, has added a new yellow tour, offering the chance to discover more of the city's cultural, historical, sports and architectural attractions, as well as enjoy views of the city and the River Clyde.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new tour will complement the existing red tour and will include Tennent's Brewery, Barrowlands, Celtic Park and Emirates Stadium, Tramway, Pollok Country Park, Burrell Collection, House for an Art Lover, Ibrox and Glasgow Science Centre.

For those who want to explore more of the Southside, connections at Pollokshields East and Maxwell Park offer access to Shawlands, Battlefield and Hampden Football Stadium.

Richy Graham, operations manager at City Sightseeing Glasgow said: "We are excited to launch our new yellow tour, which lets visitors and locals see more of Glasgow's attractions in culture, history, sport and architecture.

“With 19 new stops and the flexibility to hop on and off at your leisure, this tour is the ideal way to experience the city’s lesser-known wonders and visit some of the attractions away from the crowds, whilst hopefully enjoying more weather like today."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The open-top city sightseeing buses will now travel to the East End and Southside.

The yellow tour will operate daily from 10am to 4pm, starting and ending at North Hanover St, near George Square. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes and will feature 19 stops, where customers can hop off and hop on as they please.

The red and yellow routes connect at George Sq and North Hanover St, Merchant City, Barras, St Enoch, Oswald St for Central Station and Buchanan Bus Station.