New Glasgow spirit launched: Jalisgow is a mix of coffee and tequila

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Today, three Scottish friends and budding entrepreneurs have announced details of Scotland’s first ever Coffee Tequila Brand : Jalisgow, after spotting a gap in the market for a premium coffee tequila spirit offering.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jalisgow is a premium coffee infused tequila crafted by the experts at The Hacienda, Casa Reyes D’Barjas, situated in the town of tequila in Mexico, which is the second oldest tequila distillery in the world.

The Hacienda master distillers utilise processes that ensure a unique scent body and taste from each tequila bottled. Jalisgow is produced in small batches at the distillery and is created by local producers and farmers using 100% blue webber agave, which is the highest quality agave on the market.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jalisgow delivers a delicious coffee flavor that balances the tequila with a smooth, rich coffee infusion, perfect for having as a shot and also for mixology purposes making it the perfect addition to white russians and the ever popular espresso martini cocktails. Jalisgow is filling a gap in the market and answers calls from consumers looking to enjoy a smooth tequila where the base spirit can hold its own alongside the stronger coffee flavour.

Jalisgow is the brainchild of three friends who each bring the perfect blend of expertise to the table, Adam Alzadjally, founder of Pineapple Espresso coffee, Kieran Woods Co Owner of Wee Knob Butter and Stewart Weir who brings decades of hospitality experience to the brand.

Utilising and capitalising on their individual industry experience, the three friends first came up with the idea 3 years ago and have worked tirelessly since to bring the first batch to market.

Jalisgow is set to disrupt the market and the brand has already secured listings with an impressive list of Glasgow bars including The Finnieston, Lebowskis, Kong, Wunderbar, The West Side Tavern, Gandolfi, Max’s Bar, The Locale and many more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the launch Adam, Co founder of Jalisgow said:"We are all huge fans of both coffee and tequila. My background is in the coffee trade so I know the importance of making sure the blend works with such a bold flavour.

“We tested the tequila extensively before agreeing on the final product, from everything between 28-36% and settled on 30% which allowed us to create that lovely smooth taste of tequila, without compromising on the rich Colombian coffee flavour, we recommend enjoying it chilled.

“Essentially we are just three good friends who spotted a gap in the market after Cafe Patron was pulled from bars and venues. We have stuck with the production and development process and have now created something we think is quite special, utilising two of our favourite things coffee and tequila.”

Contributed

Co founder Stu continued :“When we first visited Jalisco, the distillery actually had doors that had been imported from the ship building industry on the Clyde, and are now being used as commercial oven doors in Mexico to cook our Agave! We took that as a bit of a nod from the universe that this was the place for our tequila to be produced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The brand name is one we considered for a while, and is a blend of Jalisco and Glasgow which led us to Jalisgow. The name is inspired by the Jalisco region in Mexico which produces over 98% of tequila in the world. We have given the name a Glaswegian twist to reinforce its local credentials, Mexican Spirit with a Scottish heart.

“We are now just focused on getting the tequila out there for people to enjoy and we are delighted with the response from so many of the Glasgow bars and venus who have supported us by stocking Jaslisgow already.”

The RRP for Jalisgow is £38, and can be purchased directly at jalisgow.com - or for any bars wishing to stock, please contact [email protected].

Stay up to date with all things brand related via their Instagram page @Jalisgow