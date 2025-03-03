New Greggs opens in Newton Mearns

Greggs has opened a new shop today in Newton Mearns, creating 16 new jobs for the area.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular Sausage Roll, Steak Bake and vegan alternatives.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new Newton Mearns Greggs will also feature the recently launched BBQ Crispy Chicken Burger and BBQ Chicken wrap, as well as the popular Katsu Chicken Bake. For those with a sweeter tooth, the return of the Cherry Bakewell Muffin will go down a treat. Whilst the Cinnamon drinks range which includes the Cinnamon Swirl Latte and Cinnamon Flat White is perfect for warming up during the cold lunchtimes and evenings.

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, Potato Wedges and a variety of pizza slices including Margherita, Pepperoni, Spicy Mexican Chicken, Spicy Veg and Pepperoni Hot Shot. After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50 – now that’s more tasty for your money!

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

The Newton Mearns shop opens with a modern new look. The opening hours:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday – Saturday: 6am - 7pm

Sunday: 7am - 6pm

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Newton Mearns has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Any further jobs created at the Newton Mearns shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.