Homes to be built on former Sighthill towers site 14 years after demolition

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 20:22 BST

A property developer is set to build hundreds of new homes on the former site of the Sighthill towers

246 new homes will be built by Keepmoat who will put forward £59.9m into the regeneration of Sighthill.

Based on Pinkston Road, the site has seen 154 homes built in the last few years - with nearly 250 to be constructed in the next phase of construction.

Only around 41 of these new homes will be given to Wheatley Homes to manage - just 16.6% of the new homes set to be constructed.

Keepmoat will collaborate with Glasgow City Council to develop ‘new and enhanced transport links, green spaces, and walking and cycling routes’ in Sighthill.

A total of 1,150 homes are set to be constructed when the project is complete - replacing the 10 tower blocks that were demolished in 2011.

A CGI image of the new homes set to be constructed in Sighthill.A CGI image of the new homes set to be constructed in Sighthill.
A CGI image of the new homes set to be constructed in Sighthill. | Contributed

Tim Metcalfe, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to launch the next phase of this flagship Scottish development, marking a significant step in our continued journey to transform the Sighthill area, providing much-needed housing in Glasgow.

“Delivered across multiple phases and in close partnership with the local authority, this project reflects our long-term commitment to the city and our ambition to create exceptional places to live.

“Following a strategic re-plan to increase the total homes from 824 to 1,154, we’re excited to move the latest phases forward, ensuring the team at Keepmoat delivers the right mix of quality homes, open space and connectivity into the city so residents can access amenities and opportunities.

“Keepmoat’s focus remains firmly on building sustainable, well-connected communities that stand the test of time.

"This isn’t just about building houses - it’s about investing in Glasgow’s future.”

