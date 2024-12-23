New-look luxury spa hotel coming to Bothwell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scottish hospitality operator Manorview has submitted a planning application for their Bothwell hotel, Bothwell Bridge.

Previously housing bedrooms, a restaurant, bar, conservatory and function spaces, the property will undergo a comprehensive refurbishment.

For the hotel aspect, plans submitted include 70 bedrooms, amongst which there are doubles and twins, a Honeymoon Suite, couple’s suite, and a guest suite which sleeps six – designed for the evening before a wedding.

Hotel facilities would also include a 175-cover brasserie style dining space, and a relaxed lounge area to enjoy coffee, cakes and pastries by day.

Manorview are also planning for the property to have a large wedding and function suite, with another celebration space to the rear of the property, as well as private dining facilities – catering to all kinds of special occasions and corporate events.

With much of the façade being retained, architects have also recommended the addition of an orangery to the front of the property which will be an extension to the restaurant and function spaces.

Though the entire property will be refurbished throughout, there’s one new addition that was not part of the hotel previously – a luxurious and serene spa!

Plans for the spa include a rooftop hydrotherapy pool and plunge pool, seven treatment rooms, experience showers, sauna, and lounge for refreshments. In addition, plans also include on-site gym facilities.

Manorview, who have extensive experience operating boutique and unique hotels, are taking learnings from sister properties, into the project.

An artists impression of the proposed refurbished Bothwell Bridge hotel | Contributed

David Tracey, Managing Director said: “We are very excited at the prospect of bringing Bothwell Bridge to life in a new way. We recognise that the hospitality market has shifted in recent times, with relaxation and wellbeing high on the agenda for local and national guests. So we knew we wanted to include a spa and gym in our plans. Our aim for Bothwell Bridge is to have something not just for hotel guests, but a place that locals can unwind, relax and enjoy memorable moments with family and friends.”

It’s estimated the build and hotel opening will create 150-200 jobs. And though there is not an opening timeline yet, Manorview are hoping to commence work in 2025, and are committed to opening the venue as soon as feasible. The plans will be reviewed by the local planning board and will need to be approved ahead of work starting.