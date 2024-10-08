New nightclub approved in Glasgow's Merchant City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new nightclub in the Merchant City in Glasgow City Centre has been given the go-ahead from the planning committee

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this week permission was given for works to begin on a new nightclub in the Merchant City.

The new club and bar will occupy an empty office building on 71 Glassford Street - which currently sits above retail units on the ground floor and below an apartment hotel on the upper floors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Opening hours will run from 11pm to 3am, and the application states the new bar will create up to 100 full-time and part-time jobs.

The nightclub will join the likes of AXM, House of Gods, Polo, and more hospitality spots on Glassford Street in the Merchant City.