New nightclub approved in Glasgow's Merchant City
Earlier this week permission was given for works to begin on a new nightclub in the Merchant City.
The new club and bar will occupy an empty office building on 71 Glassford Street - which currently sits above retail units on the ground floor and below an apartment hotel on the upper floors.
Opening hours will run from 11pm to 3am, and the application states the new bar will create up to 100 full-time and part-time jobs.
The nightclub will join the likes of AXM, House of Gods, Polo, and more hospitality spots on Glassford Street in the Merchant City.
