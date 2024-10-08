New nightclub approved in Glasgow's Merchant City

Liam Smillie
By Liam Smillie

Digital Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 15:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A new nightclub in the Merchant City in Glasgow City Centre has been given the go-ahead from the planning committee

Earlier this week permission was given for works to begin on a new nightclub in the Merchant City.

The new club and bar will occupy an empty office building on 71 Glassford Street - which currently sits above retail units on the ground floor and below an apartment hotel on the upper floors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Opening hours will run from 11pm to 3am, and the application states the new bar will create up to 100 full-time and part-time jobs.

The nightclub will join the likes of AXM, House of Gods, Polo, and more hospitality spots on Glassford Street in the Merchant City.

Related topics:Glasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice