New plans for 29 new Council houses in Baillieston put forward

A planning application for 29 much-needed affordable homes has been submitted to Glasgow City Council by The JR Group, on behalf of Wheatley Group.

The proposed development on Caledonia Road in Baillieston includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, with some designed for wheelchair users.

Glasgow City Council declared a housing emergency in November 2023, with nearly 6,000 homeless households waiting for rehousing. These homes would help address the city's urgent need for affordable housing.

The site, purchased from City Property, has been derelict since 2012. Its prime location, directly across from Baillieston Railway Station and close to schools and amenities, make it ideal for redevelopment.

The plans aim to transform the site and make use of unused land to boost local housing supply.

Andrew Dallas, Projects Director for The JR Group, said: “Our plans will deliver modern, energy-efficient affordable homes while revitalising an area that needs regeneration.

“As a Homes for Scotland member, we are committed to tackling the housing crisis both locally and nationally. We believe these homes will help meet local demand and support Glasgow City Council’s housing targets.

“It’s crucial to develop sites like this in well-connected, active communities. We look forward to moving through the planning process and bringing this project to life.”

Frank McCafferty, Group Director of Assets and Development at Wheatley Group, said: “As Scotland’s largest builder of social rented homes over the past decade, we are dedicated to increasing the supply of high-quality, energy-efficient homes in communities throughout the country.

“If our planning application is successful, these much-needed affordable homes in Baillieston will help address local housing needs.”

Jacqui Morton, Chartered Surveyor (Asset Management) at City Property, added: “City Property Glasgow (Investments) LLP is pleased to confirm the sale of the Caledonia Road site to The JR Group. This end use of this site for affordable housing, will bring a vacant site back into a productive use and help deliver a number of affordable homes in this area of the city. We look forward to hearing the outcome of the planning application and seeing the project progress over the coming months.”

If approved, construction would begin in autumn 2025, with completion expected by winter 2026.

The JR Group, founded in Govan in 1995, employs around 200 staff. It started as a scaffolding business and is now one of Scotland’s largest construction firms, working across Scotland and Northern England for major housebuilders, social landlords, and private clients.

For more information visit www.thejrgroup.co.uk or call 0141 849 6711.