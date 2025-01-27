New post office to open in Milngavie after nearly two years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new post office is set to open in Milngavie

Milngavie Post Office is to move to a new location - Day Today, 1 Southmains Road, Milngavie, G62 6DB.

This will restore Post Office services to the area after the branch at 39 Douglas Street, Milngavie, Glasgow, G62 6PE closed in July 2023 due to the resignation of the postmaster and the premises being withdrawn for Post Office use.

The branch is due to open on Friday 28 March at 1pm. The opening hours will be Monday to Friday: 9am – 5pm; Saturday: 9am – 1pm.

This will provide 44 hours of Post Office service a week making it convenient for customers. Similar products and services will still be available, however excluding Vehicle Tax, a comprehensive range of travel money, Passport Check & Send and on demand travel insurance.

The new post office in Milngavie can be found at 1 Southmains Road. | Google Maps

A spokesperson for the Post Office said: “We are keen to re-open the branch as soon as possible and so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. The opportunity to give feedback on access into and within the premises will close on 18 February.”

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 258832. Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.