A new premium gym is coming to Glasgow soon.

NRG Gym have put in a planning application for ‘part use of non-food retail floorspace to mezzanine level of supermarket (Class 1A) as gym (Class 11).’ The supermarket in question is the Tesco Extra at 12 Cobden Road in Springburn, near the Costco.

Included in the plans are: Male & Female changing rooms with showers and saunas, a studio, spin class room, squat racks, free weights, cardio equipment, and various other pieces of high-end equipment set across 2470 Sq meters of floor space.

A teaser on the NRG Gym website reads: “NRG GYM Glasgow is coming soon and is set to be our first gym in Scotland. With 30,000+ square foot of premium gym floor kitted out with the highest quality equipment for all of our Tribe members to explore, we can’t wait to help you smash your fitness goals!

“NRG GYMS build strong communities and ‘Tribes’ in all of our gyms which makes for a welcoming and motivating training environment which you’ll want to be a part of!

“No matter what your goals or experience levels, we’ll support you to NRGise your workouts and achieve your fitness goals at NRG GYM Glasgow!”

The new gym hopes to open on the top floor of Tesco Extra in Springburn | Contributed

Currently NRG Gyms are waiting on approval from the planning board of Glasgow City Council, though if they feel confident enough to announce it on their website, we can expect the Gym to open by the end of 2025, pending approval.

It would be the first of the NRG Gym brand to open in Scotland, joining the over 24 sites the gym has across England.