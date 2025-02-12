New PureGym to open in Rutherglen next month and how to get their opening offer

The venue in Rutherglen in South Lanarkshire will be PureGym’s eleventh in and around Glasgow

PureGym will open a new venue in Rutherglen next month on Friday 14 March which will be the gyms eleventh club in and around Glasgow.

The new gym found off Cunninghame Road, near Top Golf will create nine new jobs in the local area and will include state-of-the-art amenities and a variety of classes.

The opening will be a welcome addition to the area which has saw great success form the opening of Top Golf at the end of 2022.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for our flexible, affordable fitness offering in Glasgow, we are delighted to be expanding our presence in the city and opening a brand new gym in Rutherglen.

"The c.12,500 sq. ft. gym will be located just off Cunninghame Road, nearby to Top Golf, and provide members with nonstop access to state-of-the-art facilities through our low-cost, zero-contract memberships.

"The club will be our 11th in Glasgow and a brilliant addition to the Rutherglen community, creating nine new jobs in the thriving health and fitness sector.

"We look forward to welcoming members through the doors of PureGym Glasgow Rutherglen on the 14th March – look out for our opening offer!”