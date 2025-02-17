New UK-first Radisson serviced apartment hotels concept coming to Glasgow City Centre

The UK’s first Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments concept is taking a step forward with a final public consultation when plans for this significant investment will be unveiled.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by Glasgow family business, Regent Property Group, the development will replace a collection of dilapidated buildings located at 90/96 Maxwell Street, former home to Fury Murrys night club, supporting the regeneration of St Enoch.

The proposed plans, designed by architects HAUS, feature a combination of stylish contemporary standard and superior bedrooms, along with spacious luxury studio and one-bedroom apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concept image of what the serviced apartments will look like | Contributed

The plans also include a high-end rooftop lounge and restaurant, providing panoramic views across the city, as well as a stunning destination restaurant on the ground floor, a gym and meeting space.

The public are invited to attend a drop in event on Thursday 27 th February from 3pm until 7pm at Granite House Foyer, 31-33 Stockwell Street. Alternatively, the proposals can be viewed online at www.streets-uk.com/maxwellstreet until the consultation closes on Thursday 13 March 2025.

Contributed

Jay Singh, Director of Regent Property Glasgow said: “We are keen to invest in Glasgow and see the city move forward with alternative thriving hospitality developments, supporting the Council’s ambition to bring greater leisure and residential amenities to the city centre.

“To have such a significant brand as Radisson on board, who also recognise the benefits of the city, is a huge opportunity. Our proposals compliment and offer an exciting development of Glasgow City Council’s St Enoch District Regeneration Framework and will enliven this currently neglected location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributed

Adela Cristea, Vice President, Business Development UK, Ireland & Nordics at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will perfectly complement our award-winning Radisson RED and Radisson Blu properties, both of which are established, great brand representations in this amazing city. This new development will provide more choice for guests, with a home from home experience within the luxury of a Radisson environment.”

Following the consultation, a planning application is expected to be submitted in the spring.

In 2019 Glasgow City Council launched the “St Enoch District Regeneration Framework” which outlines a vision and proposals to redefine the St Enoch District over the subsequent ten years.