New restaurant to open in part of former Euro Hostel building on Clyde Street
Glasgow City Council has given the go ahead to plans to turn the old hostel’s bar — Mint & Lime — on Jamaica Street into a restaurant and takeaway.
Grove Group Hotel Ltd, the firm behind the scheme, is also planning to open a launderette on the site.
Its application stated: “The restaurant shall provide breakfasts, including for guests at the neighbouring hostel, lunch and dinner.
“The takeaway element will operate as per the restaurant hours although the vast majority of business is expected in the evenings.”
Council planners have granted permission for the restaurant to open between 8am and midnight, seven days a week. The launderette is expected to open from 9am to 7pm.
Euro Hostel closed its Glasgow hotel, which had 137 rooms, in December 2023 after 21 years in the city. It was sold in August last year after being marketed at £3.75m.
CBRE, a real estate agency who handled the sale, said there was a “high level of interest” which “demonstrates the strengthened continued growth of the bed sector in Glasgow, particularly the city centre”.
The building on Clyde Street dates back to the 1960s and operating as a hostel for more than two decades. The ground floor restaurant can accommodate 70 diners.
