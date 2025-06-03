The new store will open inside the busy Glasgow shopping centre this month.

Luxury retailer H Beauty who are Harrod’s standalone beauty concept have teased the opening of their new store at Silverburn Shopping Centre.

Spanning 22,500sq ft, H beauty will locate next to the new Zara in the former Debenhams unit in the main atrium. The department store promises to bring together premium luxury beauty brands and services from world-leading experts in beauty, skincare, wellness and hair, all under one roof.

In recent years Harrods has significantly invested in expanding its beauty offering and launched brand innovation H beauty to deliver the renowned Harrods beauty experience to new communities outside of London.

Taking to social media, H Beauty said: "H Beauty Glasgow, are you ready?

"H beauty Silverburn lands June 12 and trust us, this is no ordinary opening.

"MyBeauty members will unlock a whole host of perks all weekend: 10% off selected purchases, a chance to spin the wheel to win prizes, live entertainment and major surprises all weekend long until June 15."

The store at Silverburn represents the brand’s sixth stand-alone beauty concept and will bring together a diverse portfolio of premium and innovative brands.

H Beauty will open at Silverburn Shopping Centre on Thursday 12 June.